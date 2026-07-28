Suzlon Energy Q1 results: Net profit slips 6% to ₹305 cr, revenue rises 23%

Suzlon Energy on Tuesday reported nearly 6 per cent fall in net profit at ₹305 crore for June quarter FY27 due to logistic disruptions arising from geopolitical situation, investments and change of project mix.

Net profit in the year-ago period stood at ₹324 crore, a company statement said. However, total revenue rose to ₹3,819 crore from ₹3,117 crore.

"We delivered a strong top-line performance this quarter, with revenue growing 23 per cent year-on-year, reflecting healthy execution and project deliveries. EBITDA & PAT margins were in line with ongoing developments , given the temporary logistic disruptions arising from the geopolitical situation, certain strategic investments, and change of scope and segment mix," Rahul Jain, Chief Financial Officer, Suzlon Group, said.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman , Suzlon Group said: "Suzlon 2.0 is underway as we build 4 strategic growth engines with wind-led RE solutions, strengthen our technology, and focus on long -term customer partnerships." The company recorded the highest ever Q1 deliveries at 506 MW, higher by 14 per cent YoY. It achieved a commissioning milestone of 269 MW during the quarter, while making strong execution progress on the landmark 1.2 GW NTPC project in Gujarat.

During the quarter, the company added record 1 GW orders, including two big DevCo-led EPC orders from Tata Power and Waaree Group. Cumulative order book stands at 6.1 GW with 84 per cent orders from the PSU and C&I sectors.

The company's EPC (engineering procurement construction) share increased from 22 per cent (Q1FY26) to 32 per cent in line with market strategy.

Suzlon has doubled its rotor blade manufacturing facility's capacity in Jaisalmer from 630 MW to 1,260 MW by adding two manufacturing lines.The expanded facility is spread over 30 acres and will give employment to 1,200+ people.

This facility has the capability to make both S144 and S175 rotor blades.