Swiggy posts ₹791 crore quarterly loss as revenue climbs 37%

Swiggy reported a first-quarter net loss of Rs 791 crore, narrowing 34 per cent from Rs 1,197 crore a year earlier. The Bengaluru-based food and grocery delivery company had posted a loss of Rs 800 crore in the preceding quarter.

Swiggy's revenue from operations rose 37 per cent year on year to Rs 6,812 crore in the June quarter, from Rs 4,961 crore. Revenue stood at Rs 6,383 crore in the preceding quarter, helping narrow the company's loss.

The company continued to invest in Instamart. Total expenses rose more slowly than revenue, helping reduce its quarterly loss.

Net profit of rival Eternal, the parent of food-delivery platform Zomato and Blinkit, rose 3.7 times to Rs 92 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 25 crore in the same period a year earlier. Eternal’s revenue for the quarter rose 2.8 times year on year to Rs 20,211 crore, up from Rs 7,167 crore a year earlier. Revenue stood at Rs 17,292 crore in the preceding quarter.

Swiggy’s total expenses rose to Rs 7,813 crore in the June quarter, from Rs 6,244 crore a year earlier and Rs 7,448 crore in the preceding quarter.

In its Q1FY27 shareholder letter, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sriharsha Majety said Swiggy achieved its target of reaching contribution margin break-even in quick commerce by the June quarter. Despite intensifying competition, the company prioritised improving unit economics over "fleeting headline growth". He said the milestone marked "a pivotal transition", with growth increasingly serving as a driver of profitability rather than a trade-off against it.

He said gross order value rose 40 per cent to Rs 7,907 crore, and the company expanded its network to 1,171 dark stores across 131 cities.

Swiggy said it is betting on a differentiated assortment strategy for the next phase of growth. The company has partnered with more than 400 brands and introduced its "Switch to Better" selection across 50 product categories, which now account for more than 15 per cent of sales in those categories.

“Noice, our clean-food private brand, continues to grow very strongly with a very warm response from our consumers,” said Majety. “Our objective for the coming quarters is to scale this overall differentiated proposition across more categories and occasions, partnering with brands that view Instamart as a premier launchpad.”

Majety said Swiggy's food-delivery gross order value grew 17.4 per cent year on year, or about 18 per cent after adjusting for restaurant-driven cancellations linked to LPG supplies. Monthly transacting users rose 17.8 per cent to 19.2 million, while adjusted Ebitda margin stood at 3.1 per cent of gross order value, benefiting from operating leverage.

He said affordability remains the biggest lever to bring the next 100 million users to food delivery. Swiggy's standalone affordable-meals app, Toing, is now available in 50 cities, with early indicators showing incremental category growth and economies of scale for restaurants.

Swiggy's out-of-home consumption business maintained its profitability trajectory in the June quarter. Dineout's gross order value rose 44.8 per cent year on year to Rs 1,529 crore, with 59,000 average monthly active restaurant partners. Adjusted Ebitda margin expanded to 0.9 per cent.