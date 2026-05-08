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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Swiggy Q4 results: Loss narrows to ₹800 crore, revenue up at ₹6,383 crore

Swiggy Q4 results: Loss narrows to ₹800 crore, revenue up at ₹6,383 crore

The company reported a loss of ₹1,065 crore in the previous quarter

Swiggy Q4 results: Loss narrows to ₹800 crore, revenue up at ₹6,383 crore

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 4:41 PM IST

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Food delivery platform Swiggy on Friday reported that its loss for the fourth quarter of FY26 narrowed to ₹800 crore compared with ₹1,081 crore in the same period last year, aided by continued growth in its quick commerce arm, Instamart. In the previous quarter, Swiggy had posted a loss of ₹1,065 crore.
 
The firm also reported a 45 per cent increase in revenue to ₹6,383 crore, compared with ₹4,410 crore a year ago. Total expenses also surged to ₹7,448 crore in the quarter, up from ₹5,610 crore a year earlier.
 
Swiggy said its food delivery business recorded its highest growth in 15 quarters, with gross order value (GOV) rising 22.6% year-on-year, while adjusted Ebitda increased 39.8% to ₹297 crore.
 
 
Quick commerce arm Instamart reported a 68.8% year-on-year increase in GOV to ₹7,881 crore. Contribution margins improved by 65 basis points sequentially to negative 1.8%, while adjusted Ebitda loss stood at ₹858 crore.
 
Swiggy’s out-of-home consumption segment achieved its first full year of profitability, posting 43% year-on-year GOV growth and adjusted Ebitda margins of 0.8% of GOV.

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The company’s monthly transacting users on the platform grew 27.2% year-on-year to 25.2 million.
 
"Food delivery has grown at its strongest pace in nearly four years, crossing ₹1,000 crore in annual adjusted Ebitda and defying scepticism around a sector slowdown, with meaningfully better margins than a year ago. Out of home continues to be a profitable and growing part of the business," said Sriharsha Majety, Managing Director (MD) & Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Swiggy.
 
"In quick commerce, the next phase will be defined by anticipating consumer needs, not merely fulfilling them. Unit economics continue to improve quarter on quarter, and we remain on track for contribution margin breakeven in line with our guidance. The strong balance sheet gives us room to be disciplined and deliberate as we enter FY27," Majety added.

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Topics : Swiggy Food delivery in India Q4 Results

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

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