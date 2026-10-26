Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 42% to ₹451 crore

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank on Monday reported a 42 per cent growth in net profit at ₹451 crore for the September quarter of FY27.

The private sector lender had posted a net profit of ₹317 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal 2025-26.

Interest income of the bank rose 29 per cent to ₹1,820 crore during Q2 of FY27, from ₹1,413 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 0.61 per cent of gross advances during the September quarter, from 1.01 per cent in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

Shares of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank were trading at ₹786.30, down 1.82 per cent over previous close on BSE.