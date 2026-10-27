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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tata Capital Q2FY27 results: Net profit surges 51% to ₹1,660 crore

Tata Capital Q2FY27 results: Net profit surges 51% to ₹1,660 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,097 crore in the July-September period of FY26

TATA CAPITAL

(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

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Tata Capital on Tuesday reported a 51 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,660 crore for the September quarter of FY27.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,097 crore in the July-September period of FY26.

Net total income rose 24 per cent to Rs 4,676 crore during the September quarter of FY27, from Rs 3,774 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Capital Managing Director and CEO, Rajiv Sabharwal, said the company's loan book crossed Rs 3 trillion, "underscoring the scale, diversification and resilience of our franchise".

The non-bank lender's Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 3,08,030 crore, up 26 per cent year-on-year.

 

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"Asset quality remained stable, reflecting our continued focus on portfolio quality, prudent underwriting and effective collections," Sabharwal said.

In a separate exchange filing, Tata Capital said its board approved a proposal for the enhancement of the existing medium-term note programme from USD 2 billion to USD 3 billion and, subject to market conditions, issuance of foreign currency bonds/debt instruments under the MTN Programme, in one or more tranches, by way of external commercial borrowings.

The company has a pan-India network of 1,515 branches across 26 states and Union Territories.

Shares of Tata Capital closed 0.45 per cent higher at Rs 300.80 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tata Capital Q2 results financial services

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 6:40 PM IST