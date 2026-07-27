Monday, July 27, 2026 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tata Chemicals Q1 profit down 81% at ₹60 crore on higher expenses

Tata Chemicals Q1 profit down 81% at ₹60 crore on higher expenses

Tata Chemicals on Monday reported an 81 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 60 crore for the quarter ended June on higher expenses

Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals | Source: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Chemicals on Monday reported an 81 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 60 crore for the quarter ended June on higher expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 316 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income rose to Rs 4,311 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 3,815 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Tata Chemicals, which is part of business conglomerate Tata Group, is a leading supplier to the glass, detergent, industrial and chemical sectors.

The company has a strong presence in the crop protection business through its subsidiary company, Rallis India.

 

Tata Chemicals has R&D facilities in Pune and Bangalore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ramkrishna Forgings, naresh jalan

Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 profit nearly quadruples; plans ₹170 crore capex

Canara bank

Canara Bank Q1FY27: Net profit at ₹4,856 crore as NII grows 13.4%

BSE, Stock Markets

Q1 results today: Coal India, BEL, Tata Power, among 68 firms on July 27

Phonepe

PhonePe's FY26 net loss widens to ₹2,792 cr despite 11.5% revenue growth

Birla Corporation

Fuel cost, price pressure push down Birla Corp Q1 profit 3.2% to ₹115.73 cr

Topics : Tata Chemicals Tata group Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

MHT CET 2026 Final Merit ListStocks to Watch TodayOil Price CrashQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewAU SFB Share PriceCanara Bank Q1 ResultsCommonwealth Games 2026 Medal TallyUpcoming Q1 ResultsSC on Student NEET Protest