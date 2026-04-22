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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tata Communications Q4 results: Revenue rises 9.4% to ₹6,554 crore

Tata Communications Q4 results: Revenue rises 9.4% to ₹6,554 crore

Revenue from its mainstay data services business rose 11.5 per cent to 56.84 billion rupees ($606 million), boosting overall revenue to 65.54 billion rupees

Weak Q3 show, near term growth worries for Tata Communications

Representative image from file.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

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India's Tata Communications reported a 9.4 per cent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, supported by demand for cloud infrastructure and high-bandwidth cable services housed under its data services unit.
 
Revenue from its mainstay data services business rose 11.5 per cent to 56.84 billion rupees ($606 million), boosting overall revenue to 65.54 billion rupees.
 
Profit dipped to 2.63 billion rupees for the three-month period ended March 31 from 10.40 billion in the year-ago period, which had seen a one-off gain from the sale of a stake in a subsidiary.
 
"This quarter, we had some interesting deal wins around network transformation, multi-cloud connectivity and employee interaction capabilities for enabling global capability centres", CEO-designate Ganesh Lakshminarayanan said.
 
 
Peers Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, whose enterprise businesses form a smaller part compared with their core telecom services, will report fourth-quarter results on Friday and next week, respectively.

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

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