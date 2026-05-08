Tata Consumer Q4 profit jumps 22% to ₹424 cr; FY26 revenue tops ₹20,000 cr

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Friday reported a 21.6 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 424.02 crore in the March quarter of FY26, led by volume growth from domestic business.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 348.72 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, the Tata group's FMCG arm said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose by 18 per cent to Rs 5,433.62 crore in the March quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 4,608.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of TCPL in the March quarter were at Rs 4,844.81 crore, up 15.9 per cent.

Tata Consumer's total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 5,486.18 crore, up 17.6 per cent.

In the reporting quarter, TCPL's overall branded business went up 14.9 per cent to Rs 4,746 crore. It was at Rs 4,130.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

TCPL's branded businesses include tea, coffee, water and other various value-added businesses.

Revenue from non-branded business was at Rs 714.41 crore during the fourth quarter of FY26, up 42.7 per cent year-on-year.

This segment includes TCPL's plantation and extraction business of tea and coffee.

In this, TCPL's revenue from the India business was up 13.32 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,327.91 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.

"Our India-branded business delivered robust underlying volume growth driven by strengthening distribution, portfolio expansion and innovation," said Managing Director & CEO Sunil D'Souza.

The food business continued its strong trajectory with Tata Sampann recording exceptional growth momentum.

"The ready-to-drink business performed well with focused innovation and new product development. Our 'growth' businesses grew 24 per cent in FY26 and accounted for 31 per cent of the India business, demonstrating the steady transformation of our portfolio," he said.

Its revenue from the international market was at Rs 1,418.09 crore, up 18.8 crore.

"The international business recorded strong performance with revenue growth of 21 per cent (11 per cent in constant currency) in Q4, reflecting the sustained strength of our execution across key markets," he said.

For the entire FY26, TCPL profit surged 20.17 per cent to Rs 1,546.8 crore. The total consolidated income rose 14.84 per cent to Rs 20,455.18 crore.

"We delivered a strong finish to FY26 with another quarter of consistent double-digit topline growth. Performance was broad-based across our core and growth businesses, reflecting sustained momentum in execution, innovation and brand building," said D'Souza.

The TCPL board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10/- per equity share of Re 1 each (1,000 per cent) for FY 2025-26.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 1,175.95, up 2.04 per cent on BSE.