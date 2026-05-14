Tata Motors PV Q4 FY26 results: Net profit falls 31% to ₹5,878 crore
Revenue from operations increased to ₹1.05 lakh crore in the January-March quarter from ₹98,377 crore a year earlier, according to a company filing.
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Thursday reported a 31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹5,878 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, impacted by higher costs despite a rise in revenue.
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Topics : Tata Motors Q4 Results Company News
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 5:14 PM IST