Tata Motors Q4 results: PAT falls 32% as JLR headwinds drag earnings

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) reported a 7.2 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue to Rs 1,05,447 crore in the March quarter, while profit attributable to shareholders of the company declined 31.7 per cent YoY to Rs 5,783 crore. For FY26, consolidated revenue declined 8.3 per cent YoY to Rs 3,35,582 crore, while PBT before exceptional items fell sharply to Rs 2,519 crore from Rs 28,650 crore a year ago, as profitability was hit by multiple headwinds at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), including the cyber incident, tariffs, China luxury tax, higher variable marketing expenses (VME), and adverse commodity costs, the company said.

Consolidated EBITDA for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 13,851 crore against Rs 14,155 crore a year ago, while EBIT declined to Rs 8,901 crore from Rs 9,490 crore. EBITDA margin narrowed to 13.1 per cent from 14.4 per cent.

JLR revenue for the quarter fell 11.1 per cent YoY to 6.9 billion pounds, with EBIT margin at 9.2 per cent, as volumes and profitability were impacted by higher US tariffs, weak China demand, and the planned wind-down of outgoing Jaguar models ahead of the new Jaguar launch.

For FY26, JLR revenue declined 20.9 per cent to 22.9 billion pounds, although volumes improved sequentially in the March quarter as production normalised following the cyber incident. The company reported free cash flow of 829 million pounds for the quarter but a negative 2.2 billion pounds for the full year. JLR ended FY26 with a cash balance of 2.8 billion pounds and total liquidity of 6.9 billion pounds.

“JLR faced a challenging year with revenue and profit impacted by multiple headwinds, including the cyber incident. We recovered well in the fourth quarter as production returned to normal levels,” PB Balaji, chief executive officer, said. JLR remains focused on reducing break-even volumes and launching new products including the Range Rover Electric, Range Rover Sport Electric, EMA-based products, and the new Jaguar lineup in FY27.

The company said it remains committed to its 18 billion pounds investment plan over five years beginning FY24, although there could be some reprioritisation of investments depending on market conditions, especially in the US, where ICE powertrains may need to remain in the portfolio for longer. However, JLR said its all-electric Jaguar strategy remains unchanged.

The India passenger vehicle business, however, posted strong growth. Tata PV revenue rose 49.4 per cent YoY in Q4 FY26 to Rs 18,742 crore, while FY26 revenue increased 20.7 per cent to Rs 58,465 crore. EBITDA margin for the quarter improved 150 basis points to 9.4 per cent, supported by higher volumes, favourable product mix, structural cost reduction initiatives, and benefits under the PLI scheme despite a challenging pricing and commodity environment.

The company said Q4 PV and EV volumes rose 37 per cent YoY to 201,800 units, driven by favourable mix and operating leverage. The company said its alternative powertrain mix remained healthy in FY26, with EV penetration at 14 per cent and CNG at 27 per cent, while its new Panapakkam manufacturing facility is expected to support long-term growth plans.

Tata Motors PV recorded its highest-ever annual sales at over 640,000 units, with 15 per cent YoY growth, nearly double industry growth. Tata Motors said EV wholesale volumes crossed 92,000 units in FY26, up 43 per cent YoY, helping it retain EV market leadership for the seventh consecutive year with around 40 per cent market share. The company added that CNG volumes crossed 170,000 units during the year, while international business volumes grew four-fold YoY, aided by its strategic re-entry into the South African market.

On the FY27 outlook, Shailesh Chandra, managing director and CEO, TMPVL, said demand momentum had continued through April and May, and Tata Motors expects to deliver “industry-beating growth” supported by new launches and production ramp-up. He said the industry remains broadly on track for around 10 per cent growth in FY27, although geopolitical developments and commodity inflation remain key risks, particularly across steel, copper, precious metals, aluminium, rubber, and petroleum-linked inputs.

Chandra added the Middle East crisis has accelerated customer interest in EVs, with EV inquiries and bookings seeing an additional 25-30 per cent boost after the rise in fuel prices and concerns around oil dependency.

Management said commodity inflation remains a key concern, with costs rising around 5 per cent over the last 9-12 months. The company said it is intensifying cost reduction initiatives, focusing on a richer product mix and evaluating selective price hikes to protect margins while trying to minimise the impact on customers.

Moreover, TMPVL said it continues to maintain a multi-powertrain strategy and currently sees no urgency to launch hybrids in India, though hybrid technology capability is already available internally and can be deployed at short notice if market conditions require it. The company added that EVs and CNG vehicles together now account for 43 per cent of its overall volumes.