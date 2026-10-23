Tata Motors swings to Q2 profit of ₹2,138 crore on strong CV demand
Tata Motors reported a quarterly profit of ₹2,138 crore, reversing a year-earlier loss of ₹1,021 crore, supported by healthy commercial vehicle demand and strong freight activity
Reuters
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Tata Motors on Friday posted a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by healthy demand for commercial vehicles amid strong freight and infrastructure activity.
The automaker reported a profit of ₹2,138 crore ($225.19 million), compared with a loss of ₹1,021 crore a year earlier.
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Topics : Tata Motors Q2 results Auto industry
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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 4:02 PM IST