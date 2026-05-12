Tata Power Q4 profit up 8% at ₹1,416 crore; nuclear talks advance

Tata Power Company on Tuesday posted an 8 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,416 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, while revenue dropped 8 per cent to Rs 15,962 crore during the quarter owing to the shutdown at the flagship Mundra plant during the period. For the full financial year 2025-26, the company posted a 7 per cent jump in PAT to Rs 5,118 crore from Rs 4,775 crore posted in the previous fiscal (2024-25), while revenue was reported down 1 per cent at Rs 63,681 crore in 2025-26. “We have posted very strong Q4 results despite the challenge we had last year at the Mundra plant. We have been improving margins quarter-on-quarter due to better efficiency at our plants, and we hope to see much better performance going forward,” Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Praveer Sinha said.

He added that the supplementary PPA for the Mundra project has been successfully signed with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd and the engagement with other procurers is progressing towards finalisation. The Union power ministry has issued fresh directions permitting plant operations from April 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026.

Sinha also said the company’s focus on rooftop solar solutions, manufacturing-linked self-reliance, and deeper backward integration will play a key role in enabling dependable and future-ready energy systems, driving growth going forward.

“The addition of new clean energy assets, steady progress in tariff-based competitive bidding projects, continued improvement in distribution businesses in Odisha, Delhi, and Mumbai, and strengthening of cross-border regional energy collaboration underscore our commitment to building a more resilient energy future,” he said.

Tata Power’s renewable energy portfolio currently stands at 11.6 gigawatt (GW), including under-construction capacity of 5.1 GW. “Our existing solar cells and module plant is operating at full capacity while 5 GW renewable energy projects are under implementation and will be completed by the end of the next financial year,” Sinha said.

He also informed that the company plans to start work on its 10 GW ingots and wafers manufacturing plant in two months and it is currently in the process of obtaining necessary approvals. “We expect that whatever we will produce, we will be able to use in our existing cells and module plant. For the balance, we will tie up with original equipment manufacturers,” Sinha said. The company’s board had earlier approved investment of Rs 6,500 crore in a photovoltaic ingot and wafer manufacturing facility to be set up in two phases of 5 GW each.

Commenting on the company’s plans to set up small modular reactors (SMRs), Sinha said it is discussing details with Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) and a few states. “We are talking to three state governments for acquiring land, and also for getting the necessary approvals for water and soil testing activities. The discussions are in an advanced stage and we will be ready with our detailed project report for setting up the plant possibly in six months. Then we will go through the process of getting the clearances,” he said.