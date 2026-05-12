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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tata Power Q4 results: Net profit down 4.5% at ₹996 cr, revenue falls 13%

Tata Power Q4 results: Net profit down 4.5% at ₹996 cr, revenue falls 13%

The company's revenue for the quarter under review declined by 13 per cent to 14,900 crore

Tata power

Aman Sahu
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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Tata Power on Tuesday reported a 4.5 per cent decline in net profit to ₹996 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26 from ₹1,043 crore a year ago, due to weakness in the hydro and thermal-power segment as key plants were shutdown in Gujarat. 
 
The hydro and thermal power segment's profit dropped by 39 per cent.
 
The company’s revenue for the quarter under review declined by 13 per cent to 14,900 crore. 
 
The 4-gigawatt imported coal-fired Gujarat plant, which had remained non-operational since August last year after the government withdrew emergency compensation for power generated using expensive imported coal, resumed operations in April. 
Tata Power closed at ₹418.40, down ₹14.65 or 3.38 per cent, at BSE, before the results were announced on Tuesday. 
 
     
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

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Topics : Tata Power Q4 Results Power Sector

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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