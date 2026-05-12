Tata Power Q4 results: Net profit down 4.5% at ₹996 cr, revenue falls 13%

Tata Power on Tuesday reported a 4.5 per cent decline in net profit to ₹996 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26 from ₹1,043 crore a year ago, due to weakness in the hydro and thermal-power segment as key plants were shutdown in Gujarat.

The hydro and thermal power segment's profit dropped by 39 per cent.

The company’s revenue for the quarter under review declined by 13 per cent to 14,900 crore.