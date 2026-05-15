Tata Steel Q4 net profit jumps 125% on higher volumes, better product mix

Tata Steel on Friday reported a 124.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit attributable to owners at ₹2,925.74 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26). This was led by higher volumes and improved mix in India coupled with planned cost takeout across regions. In the year-ago period, its net profit had stood at ₹1,300.81 crore. Revenue from operations on a consolidated basis stood at ₹63,270 crore in Q4FY26, up 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y. The firm fell short of the Bloomberg consensus estimate for net profit of ₹3,173 crore. The estimate for revenue was ₹62,345 crore.

Sequentially, revenue at ₹57,002.40 crore was higher by 11 per cent and net profit at ₹2,688.70 crore higher by 8.8 per cent.

Tata Steel Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director T V Narendran highlighted that FY26 was characterised by elevated geoeconomic uncertainty, with supply-chain and tariff-led trade disruptions impacting global steel markets.

“Against this backdrop, our sustained focus on operational discipline and cost transformation continued to deliver performance across our global businesses. Tata Steel India reported ‘best ever’ deliveries of 22.5 million tonnes (mt),” Narendran said in a statement.

Tata Steel’s India turnover stood at ₹38,654 crore in Q4FY26 compared to ₹34,661 crore in FY25. Reported profit after tax (PAT) was at ₹4,640 crore in Q4FY26 compared to ₹3,141 crore in Q4FY25.

As far as international operations are concerned, Tata Steel Netherlands recorded revenues of ₹17,016 crore in Q4FY26 compared to ₹14,769 crore in the year-ago period on the back of higher deliveries. Ebitda at ₹624 crore in Q4FY26 was higher compared to ₹132 crore in Q4FY25.

Tata Steel UK reported revenues of ₹5,774 crore in Q4FY26 in a subdued demand environment compared to ₹6,001 crore in Q4FY25. Ebitda loss narrowed to ₹591 crore in Q4FY26 from an Ebitda loss of ₹869 crore in Q4FY25.

For the full year FY26, Tata Steel’s consolidated revenue stood at ₹2,32,139.94 crore, up 6.2 per cent Y-o-Y. The company recorded net profit of ₹10,793.87 crore, up 215.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, said, “Tata Steel delivered a markedly improved performance for the second year in a row, despite subdued steel prices across key markets.”

“Higher volumes and an improved product mix in India, combined with tangible benefits of around ₹10,868 crore from the cost transformation programme, led to an improvement in Ebitda margin of 320 basis points on a Y-o-Y basis,” he added.

Net debt declined by ₹2,285 crore Y-o-Y to ₹80,144 crore, resulting in a net debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.3x.

Chatterjee said group liquidity remains strong at ₹45,237 crore, which includes cash and cash equivalents of ₹11,573 crore, providing sufficient cushion against potential shocks in the current geopolitical context.

Netherlands environmental headwinds

Tata Steel said, based on the local Environment Agency’s (EA’s) measurements of exceedances of emissions of substances versus certain prescribed limits, Tata Steel Netherlands (TSN) has received multiple notices alleging non-compliance and has paid more than 20 million euros in penalties in FY26 in relation to its coke and gas plants.

On April 23, the EA and the local province issued a letter to TSN indicating their intention to revoke operating permits and trigger an early closure of the coke and gas plants.

TSN has made a detailed assessment and shared with the agency and the province a timeline that is necessary to ensure a safe, responsible, and controlled closure process, the company said.

TSN is also exploring all options, including legal recourse, to ensure that the closure process is managed with “due care and prudence”, it added.

However, pending assurance on a feasible timeline, Tata Steel said the financial statements of TSN have been prepared taking into account a material uncertainty to going concern in discussion with its auditors.

Additional stake in TM International Logistics

Tata Steel has executed definitive agreements for the acquisition of an additional 23 per cent stake in TM International Logistics Limited (TMILL), an entity providing logistics and supply-chain support for transport of raw materials and finished goods to Tata Steel, for a consideration of ₹335 crore. The transaction completion is subject to regulatory approvals. Tata Steel currently holds a 51 per cent stake in TMILL prior to acquisition of this additional stake.