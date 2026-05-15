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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tata Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 125% to ₹2,926 crore

Tata Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 125% to ₹2,926 crore

The company's revenue from operations increased 13% to ₹63,270 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹56,218 crore in Q4FY25

Tata Steel, Tata

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

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Tata Steel on Friday posted a 125% jump in net profit at ₹2,926 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to ₹1,301 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
The company’s revenue from operations increased 13% to ₹63,270 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹56,218 crore in Q4FY25.
 
Tata Steel also announced a dividend of ₹4 per share, with July 6, 2026 set as the record date.
 
On the NSE, Tata Steel shares ended at ₹217, falling ₹4.13 or 1.87%.
  

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Topics : Tata Steel Q4 Results Steel Industry

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

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