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Tata Technologies Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 8% to ₹204 crore

For FY26, consolidated net profit was at ₹546.59 crore as compared to ₹676.95 crore in FY25

Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

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Global product engineering and digital services firm Tata Technologies Ltd on Monday reported an 8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹204.17 crore during the March quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹188.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, Tata Technologies Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter was at ₹1,572.22 crore as compared to ₹1,285.65 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at ₹1,382.62 crore as compared to ₹1,088.2 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

 

For FY26, consolidated net profit was at ₹546.59 crore as compared to ₹676.95 crore in FY25.

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Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at ₹5,505.57 crore as against ₹5,168.45 crore in FY25, the company said.

Commenting on the performance, Tata Technologies Ltd CEO & MD Warren Harris said the company has been able carry through the momentum built in Q3 to Q4.

"Strong execution against guidance, improving order book visibility, and rising wins in full-vehicle programmes -- which serve as a strategic wedge to deepen lifecycle engagement and enable systematic expansion across adjacent services -- reinforce our confidence in FY27, where we continue to expect double-digit organic growth with sustainable margin expansion," he added.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹8.35 per equity share, and a special dividend of ₹3.35 per equity share, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

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