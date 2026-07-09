TCS Q1FY27 result: Net profit rises 5% to ₹13,420 crore; revenue up 14%

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a 4.7 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹13,420 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with ₹12,819 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 13.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹72,275 crore from ₹63,437 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue was up 2.2 per cent from ₹70,698 crore in the March quarter, according to the company’s audited consolidated interim financial results.

The company’s profit before tax stood at ₹17,944 crore, up 5.7 per cent from ₹16,979 crore a year earlier, but lower than ₹18,362 crore in the preceding quarter. Profit for the period was also down 2.6 per cent sequentially from ₹13,784 crore in the March quarter.