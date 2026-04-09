TCS Q4 results: Net profit jumps 12.2% to ₹13,718 cr, revenue up 9.6%

India’s largest IT services player Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today kicked off the IT results season for the fourth quarter of FY26. While the fourth-quarter performance continued to reflect the macro challenges, the company is stepping into FY27 with strong deal wins. TCS reported a net profit of ₹13,718 crore, up 12.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Sequentially, profit after tax grew 28 per cent from ₹10,657 crore. Revenue for the quarter was up 9.6 per cent year-on-year at ₹70,698 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue was marginally up by 5.4 per cent. TCS signed one of its highest total contract values (TCV) in the fourth quarter of FY26 at $12 billion. The company had three mega deals in the quarter.

TCS’ Q4 performance was a beat compared to Bloomberg estimates on revenue and profit. Bloomberg had estimated revenue to be at ₹69,019 crore and PAT at ₹13,551 crore.

On the demand environment, K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director, said, “We are pleased to report the third consecutive quarter of sequential growth, supported by three mega deals and a $12 billion TCV, underscoring the strength of our five-pillar strategy and our AI-led positioning across services. It is equally encouraging that this momentum was broad-based across major markets and most industries.”

He added that while the macroeconomic headwinds continue, the company sees sustained customer conviction in technology investments, which positions TCS well for the opportunities ahead.

For the full year, TCS reported revenue of ₹267,021 crore, up 4.6 per cent YoY. In constant currency, revenue growth was down 2.4 per cent. Net profit for the fiscal year was at ₹49,210 crore, up 1.3 per cent YoY. TCS revenue touched $30 billion at the end of FY26.

TCS reported growth in AI revenue. In Q4, the company’s annualised AI revenue touched $2.3 billion. Aarthi Subramanian, executive director — president and chief operating officer, said, "FY26 marked a pivotal year for enterprise AI adoption. In Q4, our annualised AI revenues surpassed $2.3 billion, driven by the accelerated deployment of AI solutions. We experienced strong deal momentum across new services in Enterprise Transformation, Digital Engineering, and Cloud Modernisation. Our investment in HyperVault was a catalyst in forging strategic partnerships with OpenAI, AMD and ABB, further strengthening our positioning across Infrastructure-to-Intelligence.”

The growth driver for the fourth quarter for TCS, in terms of geography, was the UK, which grew 2.4 per cent QoQ, while North America grew 1.4 per cent. Among the emerging markets on a QoQ basis, India grew 1.7 per cent, MEA grew 0.4 per cent, and Asia Pacific was down 0.5 per cent. On a year-on-year basis, India continued to see a fall. In Q4, India growth was down 23 per cent.

When it came to verticals, growth was reported across segments. Banking, financial services and insurance, which is the largest vertical for the company, on both a YoY and QoQ basis, registered marginal growth at 0.4 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively.