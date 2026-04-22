Tech Mahindra Q4 results: Profit rises 16% to ₹1,353.8 cr, revenue up 12.6%

IT firm Tech Mahindra on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,353.8 crore for the January-March quarter of FY26.

The company had registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,166.7 crore in the same period of FY25.

Its revenue from operations rose 12.6 per cent to Rs 15,076.1 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 13,384 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, profit and revenue rose 20.7 and 4.7 per cent, respectively.

For the full fiscal year of 2025-26, Tech Mahindra's profit (attributable to owners of the company) climbed 13.15 per cent to Rs 4,810.9 crore from Rs 4,251.5 crore in FY25.

In FY26, its revenue from operations increased 7.2 per cent to Rs 56,815.4 crore.

"We are accelerating our transition to an AI-led organisation, embedding AI across services and expanding our capabilities to enhance value delivery for our clients. This is reflected in our highest deal wins in recent years, including consecutive quarters exceeding USD 1 billion. We remain focused on scaling with discipline and are on track to deliver our FY27 commitments," Tech Mahindra CEO and MD Mohit Joshi said.

The company's Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 36 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 15 per equity share (face value of Rs 5 each) paid by the company in November 2025.

"FY26 marked the end of the Stabilisation Phase of our transformation journey, with margins expanding for the 10th consecutive quarter despite a challenging macro environment. In line with our disciplined capital allocation framework and commitment to our shareholders, we increased the dividend by over 13 per cent, taking total dividends declared for the year to Rs 51 per share, our highest ever," Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer, Tech Mahindra, said.