Titan Q4 result: Profit up 35% at ₹1,179 cr, misses estimates on high costs
Total expenses of Titan jumped 85.16 per cent to ₹25,579 crore in the March quarter
Press Trust of India
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Leading jewellery and watchmaker Titan on Friday reported a 35.36 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,179 crore for the March quarter of FY26.
The company posted a net profit of ₹871 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Titan.
Its sales surged 48.28 per cent to ₹20,607 crore in the March quarter of FY26, which, according to Titan, is "one of the strongest quarterly performances in the company's history".
Total expenses of Titan jumped 85.16 per cent to ₹25,579 crore in the March quarter.
For the entire FY26, Titan's profit surged 52 per cent to ₹5,073 crore. It was ₹3,337 crore a year ago.
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Its consolidated sales in FY26 advanced 34.4 per cent to ₹76,797 crore.
Titan's total consolidated income rose 44.62 per cent to ₹88,136 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026.
Shares of Titan Company Ltd on Friday were trading at ₹5,530 on BSE, down 4.83 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : Titan Titan Company Q4 Results
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 2:24 PM IST