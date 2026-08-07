Titan's net profit rises 62.9% in Q1 on robust jewellery sales growth

Titan Company’s consolidated net profit during the first quarter of the financial year (Q1FY27) rose 62.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), on the back of strong sales. Net profit stood at ₹1,777 crore, up 50.7 per cent sequentially.

Revenue from operations grew 29.3 per cent to ₹21,356 crore over last year while it was down 20.7 per cent from the previous quarter (Q4FY26).

The jewellery major’s profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) was up 57 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,038 crore in the quarter ended June.

The owner of Tanishq, Mia and Zoya saw its income from the jewellery business grow 43 per cent to ₹18,253 crore (excluding bullion and digital gold sales) in Q1 compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, the company witnessed healthy festive demand.

In the April-June quarter, the division added 33 stores in India, which includes four Tanishq stores, 17 Mia stores, one beYon store and 11 Caratlane stores.

The Tanishq business saw two new store openings in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region during the quarter. Damas closed with one store in the quarter.

The Eyecare business recorded a growth of 21 per cent to ₹289 crore in the quarter, while its watches business grew 21 per cent to ₹1,543 crore in April-June compared to the same period last year.

“Q1FY27 was a strong opening quarter for us, with our consumer businesses registering 40 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Through innovation and design-led differentiation, our portfolio of brands across Jewellery, Watches, EyeCare and Emerging businesses continue to deliver exceptional value to customers seeking premium offerings,” Ajoy Chawla, managing director (MD) of Titan Company said in its earnings release.

He added that the company’s (Titan Engineering & Automation Limited (TEAL) business is growing from strength to strength.

“The broad-based performance notwithstanding, the quarter demanded significant agility on multiple fronts from navigating gold prices to the sharp changes in duty structure and managing geopolitical headwinds across our international operations. We continue to remain focused on brand investment, customer engagement, and disciplined execution that has defined Titan's growth journey,” Chawla added.