Torrent Pharma Q2 profit falls 9.6% to ₹534 crore, revenue rises 51%

Ahmedabad-based pharma major Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 9.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 534 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY27), despite a 50.8 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,979 crore.

The results showed higher finance costs and depreciation and amortisation expenses, which weighed on earnings. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 591 crore and revenue of Rs 3,302 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses rose 70.9 per cent to Rs 4,222 crore from Rs 2,471 crore. Finance costs increased to Rs 300 crore from Rs 48 crore, while depreciation and amortisation rose to Rs 609 crore from Rs 204 crore. Together, these two heads accounted for Rs 657 crore of the increase in expenses. The notes did not separately quantify the reasons for the increases in these two expense heads.

Torrent obtained control of JB Pharma from January 21, 2026. The current quarter therefore includes JB Pharma, whereas the year-ago quarter did not.

Revenue growth reflected the inclusion of JB Pharma’s revenue of Rs 1,086 crore and 18 per cent growth in Torrent’s base business to Rs 3,893 crore. India base revenues increased 20 per cent to Rs 2,181 crore.

The company said its generic semaglutide recorded a combined market share of 32 per cent across oral and injectable formulations in Q2 FY27, citing PharmaTrac data.

On an operational level, Torrent Pharma’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 53.8 per cent to Rs 1,666 crore, with its Ebitda margin improving to 33.5 per cent from 32.8 per cent a year earlier.

The operating Ebitda figure excludes exceptional items. The company reported a Rs 10 crore litigation settlement charge for the quarter, according to its notes to accounts.

Torrent also saw an upswing in international markets, with base business revenue from the United States rising 24 per cent to Rs 417 crore. The company attributed the growth to new product launches.

Similarly, revenues from Brazil grew 38 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 440 crore, supported by the performance of key brands and new launches.

The drugmaker announced its results after market hours. Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals fell 2.78 per cent on Friday, closing at Rs 4,482 apiece on the BSE.