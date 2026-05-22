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Torrent Pharma Q4 profit falls 21.9% on high expenses despite revenue boost

Torrent Pharma's Q4 profit dropped 22% as JB Pharma integration costs pushed up expenses, despite strong growth in semaglutide-led revenues

Torrent Pharma

The company’s revenue from operations also rose 42 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,197 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹2,959 crore in Q4 FY25 | Photo: Shutterstock

Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

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Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 21.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY26) to ₹389 crore, down from ₹498 crore in the same period last year.
 
The fall in the bottom line was attributed to a 37 per cent Y-o-Y rise in expenses in the March quarter to ₹3,585 crore in Torrent’s first quarter after the integration of JB Pharmaceuticals.
 
The company’s revenue from operations also rose 42 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,197 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹2,959 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
This was due to the drugmaker’s domestic performance as its India revenues increased 43 per cent to ₹2,215 crore, led by outperformance in focus therapies and generic semaglutide performance.
 
 
“Generic semaglutide launch was off to a strong start with a combined 38 per cent market share for oral and injectable doses,” the Ahmedabad-based company said in its regulatory filing to the bourses.

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On an operational level, Torrent Pharma’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹1,356 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 32.3 per cent.
 
This Ebitda figure excludes exceptional items such as regulatory and statutory fees and severance pay, along with other related costs associated with JB Pharma’s acquisition worth ₹66 crore, according to information furnished by the drugmaker on the exchanges.
 
Torrent also saw an upswing in the international market, with revenue from the United States (US) region rising 31 per cent to ₹396 crore. The company attributed the growth to new product launches.
 
Similarly, revenues from the Brazil market grew 30 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹455 crore, compared with ₹351 crore in Q4 FY25, supported by strong performance of key brands and recent launches.
 
The drugmaker announced its results after market hours. Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose marginally by 0.3 per cent on Friday, closing at ₹4,484.15 apiece on the BSE.
   

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

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