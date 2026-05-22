Torrent Pharma Q4 profit falls 27% to ₹364 cr due to exceptional item outgo

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday reported a 27 per cent decline in profit after tax to Rs 364 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, impacted by exceptional items outgo.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 498 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 4,197 crore as against Rs 2,959 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company had exceptional items outgo of Rs 66 crore in the quarter, as per the regulatory filing.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of a face value of Rs 5 each.

The pharma company's India business revenue stood at Rs 2,215 crore, up 43 per cent, in the quarter, while the Brazil revenue came in at Rs 455 crore, up by 30 per cent. Revenue from the US business stood at Rs 396 crore, up 31 per cent year-on-year, Torrent Pharma said.

For FY26, net profit increased to Rs 2,138 crore, compared to Rs 1,911 crore in FY25. Revenue stood at Rs 13,980 crore for the entire fiscal against Rs 11,516 crore in the preceding financial year.