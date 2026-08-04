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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q1 result: Net profit up at 3.3% at ₹566 crore

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q1 result: Net profit up at 3.3% at ₹566 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹548 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd said

Torrent Pharma

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹4,921 crore as against ₹3,178 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:47 PM IST

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Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported a 3.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹566 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹548 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹4,921 crore as against ₹3,178 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹4,155 crore as compared to ₹2,403 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.

 

India revenues were at ₹2,157 crore in the first quarter, up 19 per cent from the year-ago period, and US revenues were also at ₹418 crore, up 36 per cent, it added.

Brazil revenues stood at ₹277 crore, up 27 per cent, and the same for Germany was at ₹318 crore, up 3 per cent year-on-year, the company said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:47 PM IST