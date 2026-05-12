Torrent Power Q4 FY26 results: Net profit declines 70% to ₹318 crore
The firm's revenue from operations remained steady at ₹6,406.07 crore as compared to ₹6,456.34 crore in the same period a year ago
Aman Sahu
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Torrent Power on Tuesday reported decline of 70 per cent to ₹318 crore in net profit of the fourth quarter of FY26 against ₹1,059.57 crore in Q4 FY25. The net profit was ₹643.08 crore in the previous quarter.
The firm's revenue from operations remained steady at ₹6,406.07 crore as compared to ₹6,456.34 crore in the same period a year ago.
"Contribution from gas-based generation business, though remaining constrained due to dynamic power demand scenario and gas market volatility," the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company also declared a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share for FY26. The total dividend for FY26 stands at ₹20 per equity share, comprising of interim dividend of ₹15 per equity share and final dividend of ₹5 per equity share.
The company’s board approved the re-appointment of Radhika Haribhakti as a non-executive independent director for a second and final term of five consecutive years from August 7, 2026 to August 6, 2031, subject to shareholders’ approval.
The board also approved the re-appointment of Ketan Dalal as a non-executive independent director for a second and final term of five consecutive years from May 11, 2027 to May 10, 2032, subject to shareholders’ approval.
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Topics : Torrent Power Power Sector Q4 Results
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 7:00 PM IST