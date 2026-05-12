Torrent Power Q4 FY26 results: Net profit declines 70% to ₹318 crore

Torrent Power on Tuesday reported decline of 70 per cent to ₹318 crore in net profit of the fourth quarter of FY26 against ₹1,059.57 crore in Q4 FY25. The net profit was ₹643.08 crore in the previous quarter.

The firm's revenue from operations remained steady at ₹6,406.07 crore as compared to ₹6,456.34 crore in the same period a year ago.

"Contribution from gas-based generation business, though remaining constrained due to dynamic power demand scenario and gas market volatility," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company also declared a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share for FY26. The total dividend for FY26 stands at ₹20 per equity share, comprising of interim dividend of ₹15 per equity share and final dividend of ₹5 per equity share.