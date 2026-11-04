Transrail Q2 results: Net profit jumps 12% to ₹104 crore, income up 32%

Transrail Lighting has posted a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹104 crore in the September quarter of FY26, supported by "strong execution across businesses".

It had clocked a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹92 crore in the second quarter of the preceding 2025-26 financial year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

During July-September FY27, the company's total income rose by 32 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹2,056 crore from ₹1,561 crore in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA increased to ₹238 crore from ₹186 crore in July-September FY26, posting a y-o-y growth of 28 per cent.

The company's MD & CEO Randeep Narang said: "We delivered a remarkable performance during the quarter, with growth in both revenue and profitability y-o-y and superior cash flow management, supported by strong execution across our businesses. This robust performance is achieved despite the continued impact on supply chain and logistics due to the West Asia crisis.

As of September 30, the company had an unexecuted order book worth ₹14,218 crore, in addition to the new orders worth ₹1,747 crore received after the end of the quarter.

During Q2 FY27, the company also completed a major river crossing transmission project in Bangladesh.

Mumbai-based Transrail Lighting is an EPC company primarily engaged in T&D with operations spanning civil, railways, poles and lighting segments. The company has a presence across 63 countries.