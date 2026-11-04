Wednesday, November 04, 2026 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Transrail Q2 results: Net profit jumps 12% to ₹104 crore, income up 32%

Transrail Q2 results: Net profit jumps 12% to ₹104 crore, income up 32%

It had clocked a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹92 crore in the second quarter of the preceding 2025-26 financial year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday

Transrail

During July-September FY27, the company's total income rose by 32 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹2,056 crore from ₹1,561 crore in the same period a year ago | Image: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Transrail Lighting has posted a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹104 crore in the September quarter of FY26, supported by "strong execution across businesses".

It had clocked a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹92 crore in the second quarter of the preceding 2025-26 financial year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

During July-September FY27, the company's total income rose by 32 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹2,056 crore from ₹1,561 crore in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA increased to ₹238 crore from ₹186 crore in July-September FY26, posting a y-o-y growth of 28 per cent.

 

The company's MD & CEO Randeep Narang said: "We delivered a remarkable performance during the quarter, with growth in both revenue and profitability y-o-y and superior cash flow management, supported by strong execution across our businesses. This robust performance is achieved despite the continued impact on supply chain and logistics due to the West Asia crisis.

Also Read

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty below 23,800; SMIDs outperform

EloElo founder and chief executive officer Saurabh Pandey

Hornbill, NBCUniversal back India's EloElo in $80 mn bet on phone dramas

Bhel

BHEL rallies 6% on securing large project works from Adani Power

Equitas SFB share price

Equitas SFB surges 9% after 19% fall in 4 days as lender names interim CEO

real estate

Kolte-Patil Q2 results: Net profit at ₹5.7 cr, income jumps over 2-fold

As of September 30, the company had an unexecuted order book worth ₹14,218 crore, in addition to the new orders worth ₹1,747 crore received after the end of the quarter.

During Q2 FY27, the company also completed a major river crossing transmission project in Bangladesh.

Mumbai-based Transrail Lighting is an EPC company primarily engaged in T&D with operations spanning civil, railways, poles and lighting segments. The company has a presence across 63 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MCX

MCX Q2 profit more than doubles to ₹455 crore on higher trading volumes

fractal

Fractal Analytics posts first $100 mn revenue quarter, Q2 net at ₹79.2 cr

Lupin Pharma

Lupin Q2 results: Net profit falls 22% to ₹1,155 cr, revenue at ₹7,827 cr

State Bank of India, SBI history, SBI 70 years, SBI journey, Imperial Bank of India, SBI deposits 2025, SBI branches India, largest Indian bank, SBI data report, SBI mortgage lender

SBI Q2FY27 results: Net profit rose 14% on loan growth, stake sales

NSE

NSE Q2FY27 results: Consolidated net profit rises 23% YoY to ₹2,578 crore

Topics : Q2 results Company News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyBharti Airtel Q2 Results PreviewUS midterms 2026HSBC India Services PMISBI Bank ShareBHEL Share PriceGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 12:16 PM IST