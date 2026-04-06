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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Trent Q4FY26 results: Revenue up 20% at ₹4,937 cr on high consumer spending

Trent Q4FY26 results: Revenue up 20% at ₹4,937 cr on high consumer spending

Trent has been on a store-opening spree over the last ‌few quarters, with its store count climbing to 1,286 by March 31, compared with about 1,043 a year earlier

Trent, Westside

The Tata group firm, which runs youth-focused fashion chains Zudio ​and Westside, also plans to open more stores in smaller ‌cities and towns

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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India's Trent said on Monday its standalone revenue ​rose 20 per cent year-on-year in the ​fourth quarter, faster than the previous ‌two quarters when the fast-fashion retailer reported its slowest growth in four years.

India's late-September tax cuts have boosted consumer spending, putting more disposable income in the hands of consumers.

Trent has been on a store-opening spree over the last ‌few quarters, with its store count climbing to 1,286 by March 31, compared with about 1,043 a year earlier.

The Tata group firm, which runs youth-focused fashion chains Zudio ​and Westside, also plans to open more stores in smaller ‌cities and towns in the world's most-populous country, betting ​on ‌demand growth outside the key metro markets.

 

That ‌helped Trent's standalone revenue excluding tax rise to ₹4,937 crore ($532.80 ‌million) in ​the reported ​quarter from ₹4,106 crore the year before.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Trent Trent Ltd Tata group westside

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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