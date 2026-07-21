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Truecaller joins GSMA days after Trai standoff over spam call warnings

Swedish call-screening app says GSMA membership reflects its expanding role in mobile security and caller identity as it seeks closer collaboration with operators and regulators

Truecaller

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 3:54 PM IST

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Swedish call-screening app Truecaller said on Tuesday that it has joined telecom body Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA). The company said its inclusion in the global body, which represents more than 700 telecom players worldwide, signified its growing role in the mobile security and caller identity industry.
 
“We look forward to collaborating with operators, regulators, and technology leaders to help drive the standards and collective action needed to make every phone call safe,” said Kari Krishnamurthy, chief commercial and strategy officer at Truecaller.
 
“Joining the GSMA is a natural next step for us as we continue to grow our role in the global mobile ecosystem,” said Krishnamurthy, adding that spam calls and fraud are a global problem.
 
 
The announcement comes days after the company was involved in a standoff with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).
 
Last week, Trai forbade call-monitoring apps from displaying spam warnings for phone numbers in the 140 and 1600 series. Banks and financial institutions had sought Trai's intervention on this issue.

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Trai says 1600-, 140- number series can't be tagged and filtered

 
Trai had mandated the use of 1600-series numbers for transaction- and service-related calls from the banking, financial services and insurance sector, and even government-to-citizen communication. The regulator introduced these series earlier this year, while 140-series numbers are meant for promotional calls from registered entities.
 
Truecaller spoke out publicly against the proposed move, stating that numbers from the two series often carry frequently blocked tags that were community-generated. The regulator, however, said such labelling, even if user-generated, created suspicion even around critical commercial communications.
 
Notably, Trai had earlier mandated caller name presentation (CNAP), enabling people to see the KYC-registered name of the caller, similar to Truecaller’s functionality.
 

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Topics : Truecaller GSMA TRAI Trai on spam calls

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 3:54 PM IST

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