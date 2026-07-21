TVS Motor Q1 results: Consolidated net profit rises 65 to ₹1,057.61 crore

TVS Motor Company Ltd on Tuesday reported a 65 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,057.61 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, riding on record quarterly sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹642.86 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹16,295.52 crore, up from ₹12,210.05 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹14,894.22 crore, compared to ₹11,261.6 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

During the first quarter, TVS Motor said it registered its highest-ever quarterly sales, with overall two- and three-wheeler sales growing by 28 per cent to 1.63 million units, up from 1.28 million units in the year-ago period.

Motorcycle sales during the quarter under review grew by 19 per cent to 740,000 units, compared to 620,000 units in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Scooter sales were up 36 per cent at 680,000 units as against 500,000 units in the quarter ended June 2025, it added.

International Business increased 33 per cent to 470,000 units in Q1 FY27 as against 350,000 units in Q1 FY26.

Sales of two-wheeler electric vehicles grew by 86 per cent to 1,29,940 units in the first quarter of 2026-27, as against 70,060 units in the year-ago period, the company said, adding that it now has a total of more than 1 million EV customers.

Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 48 per cent to 66,697 units in the first quarter as against 44,978 units in the year-ago period.

In the first quarter, commodity prices witnessed a sharp upward trend due to global uncertainties resulting in increased input costs, the company said.

It was partially mitigated through price adjustments and focused cost optimisation initiatives, including scale benefits, it added.