TVS Motor Q1FY27 result: Profit rises 67% to ₹1,019 cr, revenue grows 33%

TVS Motor Company’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners rose 67.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,019.43 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹610.04 crore. Revenue from operations increased 33.5 per cent to ₹16,295.52 crore from ₹12,210.05 crore.

The quarter’s other income included a ₹149.60 crore gain from the fair valuation of investments held by the company. The filing did not disclose the comparable consolidated fair-value gain for the year-ago period.

Profit before tax rises 58.1%

Total consolidated income increased to ₹16,453.72 crore from ₹12,249.71 crore. Other income stood at ₹158.20 crore, compared with ₹39.66 crore a year earlier.

Expenses rose 32.3 per cent to ₹14,894.22 crore from ₹11,261.60 crore. Material costs increased to ₹10,270.04 crore from ₹7,062.28 crore, while employee-benefit expenses rose to ₹1,324.45 crore from ₹1,052.46 crore.

Profit before tax grew 58.1 per cent to ₹1,545.19 crore from ₹977.19 crore. The share of losses from associates widened to ₹14.31 crore from ₹10.92 crore. No exceptional item was recorded in either quarter.

The company’s consolidated operating margin increased by 50 basis points to 11.4 per cent from 10.9 per cent. Basic and diluted earnings per share rose to ₹21.46 from ₹12.84.

Automotive segment profit grows 57.2%

Revenue and other income from the automotive vehicles and parts segment increased 36.8 per cent to ₹14,398.15 crore. Segment profit before tax and interest rose 57.2 per cent to ₹1,232.25 crore from ₹783.82 crore.

Financial-services revenue and other income increased 20 per cent to ₹2,068.41 crore from ₹1,724.15 crore. The segment’s profit before tax and interest rose 59.9 per cent to ₹431.57 crore.

Vehicle sales reach 1.63 million

On a standalone basis, total two- and three-wheeler sales rose 27.7 per cent to 1.63 million units from 1.28 million units in the year-ago quarter.

Electric two-wheeler sales increased 85.5 per cent to 129,940 units from 70,060 units. Three-wheeler sales grew 48.3 per cent to 66,697 units from 44,978 units.

The company said higher commodity prices had increased input costs during the quarter. It partially mitigated the increase through price adjustments, cost-optimisation measures and scale benefits.

Board approves ₹1,000 crore fundraising

TVS Motor’s board approved raising up to ₹1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures, commercial paper or other permissible borrowings, subject to applicable approvals and the company’s overall borrowing limits.

The company also disclosed that TVS EBike Company AG, its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, completed the transfer of certain assets and liabilities with a book value of CHF13.8 million on July 2, 2026.