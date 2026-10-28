TVS Motor Q2 net profit surges 46% to ₹1,219 crore on robust sales

Chennai-based two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,219.45 crore during the second quarter of the current financial year, up 46 per cent compared with Rs 832.76 crore during the same period in FY26, driven by the company's highest-ever quarterly sales.

During the July-September quarter of the current financial year, the company’s revenue from operations also zoomed 39 per cent to Rs 19,474.4 crore, compared with Rs 14,051.22 crore. Total consolidated expenses increased 39 per cent to Rs 17,777 crore. On a standalone basis, its net profit was up 52 per cent to Rs 1,377 crore, and revenue rose 44 per cent to Rs 17,103 crore during the period under review. The company also posted its highest-ever Ebitda of Rs 2,219 crore, a growth of 47 per cent, for the second quarter of 2026-27.

“We witnessed the highest-ever sales volume, revenue and profit during the quarter. The sales of both two- and three-wheeler segments were much better than the industry during Q2,” said K N Radhakrishnan, chief executive officer of TVS Motor.

Overall two- and three-wheeler sales grew by 27 per cent to 1.9 million units, against 1.5 million units registered in the quarter ended September 2025. Motorcycle sales during the quarter under review grew by 28 per cent to 0.9 million units, against 0.7 million units in the quarter ended September 2025. Scooter sales during the quarter under review grew by 29 per cent to 0.8 million units, against 0.6 million units in the quarter ended September 2025.

International business reported growth of 35 per cent, with sales of 0.5 million units in Q2FY27, against 0.4 million units in the second quarter of 2025-26. Two-wheeler electric vehicle sales grew by 133 per cent to 186,186 units in the second quarter of 2026-27, against 80,009 units during the second quarter of 2025-26. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 47 per cent to 78,475 units in the second quarter ended September 2026, against 53,449 units in the quarter ended September 2025.

“Africa continues to be a key driver, supported by other markets like LATAM. We have grown ahead of the industry in every market. As far as Norton is concerned, Atlas is in the process of launch in many European markets. The India launch is expected to be in the forthcoming months. Further, new models will be announced at EICMA next week,” Radhakrishnan said.

The company's total two-wheeler sales for the half-year ended September 2026 grew by 27 per cent to 3.4 million units, against 2.7 million units recorded in the half-year ended September 2025. Total three-wheeler sales for the half-year ended September 2026 grew by 47 per cent to 145,172 units, against 98,427 units registered in the half-year ended September 2025. Total international sales of two- and three-wheelers for the half-year ended September 2026 grew by 34 per cent to 1 million units, against 0.8 million units in the half-year ended September 2025.