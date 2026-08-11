TVS SCS bets big on India growth, eyes around ₹17K cr revenue by FY30

Chennai-based TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), a leading global supply chain solutions provider, has said that the company may see over a 50 per cent rise in revenue over the next four years, from Rs 11,000 crore in FY26 to around Rs 17,000 crore by FY30.

This spike will mainly be driven by an improved performance in the domestic business, which is expected to see its share in the business rise from the current 30 per cent to 40 per cent in four years, said Vikas Chadha, MD at TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

"During the current financial year, we expect around 16 per cent growth. Long-term supply and logistics sector growth is normally two-fold the GDP. As a company, we expect faster growth in double digits. Considering the mid-teen growth this year, and double-digit growth going ahead, we will be around Rs 16,000-17,000 crore revenue in four years," Chadha said.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.5 crore during the first quarter of FY27, down from Rs 71.1 crore in the year-ago quarter. The June 2025 quarter included a one-time gain from an InvIT transaction. Excluding this, operational net profit for Q1FY26 was Rs 8.8 crore, reflecting an underlying PAT growth of approximately 156 per cent in Q1FY27. The quarter also witnessed a 28.7 per cent rise in consolidated revenue to Rs 3,335.2 crore.

"We are seeing broad-based growth, with our Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS) growing by 22 per cent, and Global Forwarding Solutions (GFS) by 44 per cent. India business also grew by over 40 per cent," he added.

“Our Q1 performance demonstrates the continued improvement in the quality of our earnings. Adjusted EBITDA grew 34 per cent while Adjusted PBT increased 71 per cent, reflecting operating leverage and disciplined cost management. The ISCS business maintained healthy margins, while the GFS segment delivered a significant improvement in profitability, with EBITDA margins expanding from 2.1 per cent to 4.1 per cent. We remain focused on sustaining margin expansion and profitable growth through the year,” said R Vaidhyanathan, global chief financial officer, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.

“We have made a strong start to FY27, building on the momentum of our FY26 performance and delivering robust growth across all our key operating metrics. The performance reflects sustained momentum in our ISCS business, significantly higher freight volumes and improved profitability in the GFS segment driven by disciplined execution across operations," Chadha added.

The quarter also marked the company's highest-ever quarterly new business wins of Rs 543 crore, while its order pipeline of over Rs 7,500 crore provides strong visibility for future growth. "Combined with our proven execution capabilities, these strengths reinforce our ability to deliver mid-teen growth in FY27," he added.