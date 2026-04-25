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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / UCO Bank Q4 FY26 results: Profit jumps 23% to ₹801 cr, dividend declared

UCO Bank Q4 FY26 results: Profit jumps 23% to ₹801 cr, dividend declared

The Kolkata-headquartered lender had earned net profit of ₹653 crore during January-March quarter of FY25

Uco Bank, Uco, banking

UCO Bank | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 10:40 PM IST

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Public sector lender UCO Bank on Saturday reported a 23 per cent jump in net profit to ₹801 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The Kolkata-headquartered lender had earned net profit of ₹653 crore during January-March quarter of FY25.

However, the income during the March quarter declined to ₹7,365 crore, from ₹8,137 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income was at ₹6,656 crore during the period under review against ₹6,142 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The bank's board has recommended a dividend of ₹0.44 per share of ₹10 face value out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2026.

 

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Besides, the board approved equity capital raising plan by way of issue of 270 crore equity shares of face value of ₹10 aggregating to ₹2,700 crore (at face value) through various modes viz, QIP, FPO, etc. in one or more tranches at an appropriate time and premium during the 2026-27 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, it said.

In addition, it said, the board cleared proposal for raising of capital upto ₹5000 crore through issuance of BASEL III Additional Tier I Bonds/Tier II Bonds/Long term Infra bonds, in one or more tranches, during the 2026-27.

On the asset quality side, the bank's Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) were reduced to 2.17 per cent of gross advances as of March 31, 2026, from 2.69 per cent by the end of March 2025.

Net NPAs also came down to 0.27 per cent of the advances from 0.5 per cent at the end of 2025.

Provision Coverage Ratio improved to 97.79 per cent as on March 31, 2026.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank increased to 18.61 per cent from 18.49 per cent in the same quarter of FY'25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 10:39 PM IST

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