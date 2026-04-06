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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / UCO Bank sees 19% credit growth, total business at ₹5.89 trn in Q4

UCO Bank sees 19% credit growth, total business at ₹5.89 trn in Q4

During the period under review, low-cost CASA deposits improved to 38.48 per cent as compared to 37.91 per cent of total deposits in the fourth quarter of the preceding financial year, it said

UCO Bank

(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

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State-owned UCO Bank on Monday reported a 19 per cent credit growth at Rs 2.62 trillion in the January-March quarter of FY26.

Total advances were at Rs 2.20 trillion in the year-ago quarter that ended in March 2025, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The Kolkata-based lender reported an 11 per cent rise in total deposits at Rs 3.27 trillion during the reporting quarter, as against Rs 2.94 trillion registered at the end of the fourth quarter of the preceding financial year.

During the period under review, low-cost CASA deposits improved to 38.48 per cent as compared to 37.91 per cent of total deposits in the fourth quarter of the preceding financial year, it said.

 

The bank's total business (advances and deposits) increased by 15 per cent to Rs 5.89 trillion from Rs 5.14 trillion at the end of March 2025.

The government holds 90.95 per cent equity shares in the bank as of March 31, 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : UCO Bank credit growth Retail loan growth

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

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