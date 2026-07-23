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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Ujjivan SFB's Q1 profit more than triples to ₹317 cr on lower credit costs

Ujjivan SFB's Q1 profit more than triples to ₹317 cr on lower credit costs

The lender reported robust loan and deposit growth, improved asset quality and lower credit costs, while raising its return on assets guidance for FY27

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 8:11 PM IST

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Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) reported a 207 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit to ₹317 crore for the quarter ended June (Q1FY27), aided by healthy income growth and lower credit costs. Sequentially, net profit rose 12 per cent from ₹282 crore.
 
Net interest income (NII) increased 38.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,186 crore, while other income rose 3 per cent to ₹257 crore. Credit costs declined 43 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹127 crore.
 
The bank's net interest margin (NIM) stood at 8.5 per cent in Q1FY27, unchanged from the March quarter, compared with 7.7 per cent a year earlier.
 
 
Its gross loan book grew 28.9 per cent Y-o-Y and 5.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹42,903 crore. The secured loan book rose 42.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 7.8 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹21,638 crore. Disbursements during the quarter increased 41.4 per cent Y-o-Y to a record ₹9,245 crore for a June quarter.
 
Deposits rose 24.6 per cent Y-o-Y and 5.4 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹48,129 crore, while low-cost current account and savings account (Casa) deposits grew 37.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,930 crore.

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Asset quality improved during the quarter, with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio declining to 2.17 per cent as of June 30, 2026, from 2.27 per cent at the end of March. The net NPA ratio improved to 0.34 per cent from 0.43 per cent over the same period.
 
"Strong performance across asset products has more than offset macroeconomic headwinds, reinforcing confidence in achieving the FY27 asset growth target of 25 per cent. Investments in future capacity building through branch expansion, branding initiatives, and enhanced technology and analytics capabilities gathered pace towards the end of Q1 and will continue through FY27," said Carol Furtado, executive director of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.
 
She added that the delayed rollout of these investments, coupled with operating efficiency gains, is expected to reduce FY27 operating expenses to around 6.4 per cent of average assets, lower than previously guided. "Asset quality trends remain encouraging, with credit cost at 0.9 per cent and absolute slippages lower than expected during the quarter. Consequently, FY27 credit cost guidance has been revised to 0.9-1 per cent of average total assets, while the return on assets (RoA) guidance has been upgraded to 1.8-2 per cent."

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 8:11 PM IST

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