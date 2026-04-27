UltraTech's Q4 PAT hits 24-qtr high of ₹2,983 cr on higher volumes

UltraTech Cement, owned by the Aditya Birla group, reported a 20.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in its consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the parent) to ₹2,982.8 crore for January-March of FY26 (Q4FY26) amid higher sales volumes. This is UltraTech’s highest profit in 24 quarter since March 2020 when the profit stood at ₹3,240 crore.

For the year ending March 2026 (FY26), too, the profit hit record levels of ₹8,166 crore (up 35.2 per cent), while revenue was

up 16.5 per cent over the year-ago period to ₹88,512 crore. Consolidated sales volume for the year stood at 154.25 million tonnes (MT), up 8.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

India’s largest cement producer’s consolidated sales volume for the reporting quarter stood at 44.71 MT, up by 9 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by demand across housing, infrastructure, and commercial construction segments. Of this, domestic grey cement volumes came in at 42.41 MT. Realisations per tonne, however, grew marginally from ₹5,032 in Q4FY25 to ₹5,034 in Q4FY26. In its investor presentation, the company noted that UltraTech brand sales were up 19.1 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4, and by 15.4 per cent for FY26.

Ebitda or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was up 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,688 crore, the highest ever for UltraTech. Total expenses increased 9.22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹21,894.18 crore. While, operating Ebitda per tonne was up 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,253.

UltraTech’s profit was 6 per cent ahead of the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of ₹2,818 crore. Its revenue from operations

rose by 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹25,800 crore, a tad short of estimates of ₹25,928 crore.

All-India average cement prices (adjusted for revisions in goods and services tax) are estimated to have risen by about 1.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 0.9 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, led by improvements in the non-trade segment, particularly in southern markets, according to the analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

Speaking about the crisis in West Asia, Atul Daga, business head and chief financial officer, UltraTech, stated that the conflict was a real headwind on fuel costs, packing bags, freight, certain import-dependent supply chains, and near-term sentiment

in some demand segments. Yet, India's structural growth story is entirely intact.

“The West Asia situation is a near-term cost moderator, not a structural demand reversal. And we believe UltraTech, with our domestic strength, our 1.8 gigawatt green energy platform, our scale-driven cost efficiency, is much better positioned to manage through this environment as well,” Daga said during the company’s earnings call on Monday.

On the implications of the West Asia war on the Indian cement industry, UltraTech’s presentation noted that a $10 increase in imported coal and petcoke costs leads to an adverse impact of ₹60–70 on Ebitda per tonne. Likewise, a 10 per cent rise in cement bag costs reduces Ebitda per tonne by ₹15–20, while a similar increase in diesel prices has a negative impact of ₹25–30 per tonne on Ebitda per tonne.

On a Q-o-Q basis, revenue grew by 18.2 per cent while the profit surged 72.9 per cent, respectively.

As of March 2026, the company’s net debt-to-Ebitda stood at 0.94 times. Daga stated that this gives the company a financial

flexibility to continue investing in growth without compromising on returns to shareholders.

The company invested ₹9,600 crore in capital expenditure during FY26 and plans to invest around ₹10,000 crore in FY27. It

expects a double-digit volume growth for FY27. Daga clarified that the company’s growth capex requirement was not shrinking.

“We see a plan of investing around ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 crore every year for the foreseeable future. Future capex pipeline remains fully funded, and the growth story is intact. It’s a cumulative outcome of disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence, and consistent strategic execution over many years,” he added.

Earlier this month, UltraTech’s total domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity crossed 200 MT per annum (MTPA) — standing at 200.1 MTPA. Including its international footprint of 5.4 MTPA, UltraTech’s global cement manufacturing capacity now stands at 205.5 MTPA, making it the largest global cement producer outside of China.

The company has earmarked ₹16,000 crore of capex to achieve its target capacity of 240 MTPA by FY28. Of the 15.9 MTPA capacity estimated to go on stream in FY27, 8.7 MTPA has already been commissioned.

UltraTech’s board of directors has recommended a special dividend of ₹240 per share on the face value of ₹10 each per equity

share for FY26. In a release, the company said that the special dividend is anchored in a confluence of several milestones that FY26 has delivered: consolidated PAT crossing ₹8,000 crore threshold for the first time; domestic grey cement capacity surpassing the landmark 200 MTPA frontier; and operating cash flows growing a remarkable 50 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,398 crore — the strongest in the company’s history.

The results were announced during market hours.

The company’s shares listed on BSE closed almost flat at ₹12,013.20 on Monday.