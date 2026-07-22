United Spirits Q1 net profit rises 11% on premium portfolio growth

United Spirits reported an 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 463 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

Net sales for the quarter stood at Rs 2,708 crore, up 6.2 per cent Y-o-Y.

"We have commenced FY27 on a strong note with double-digit growth in the Prestige & Above segment. Our consumer-centric interventions give us confidence to accelerate growth as the year progresses. We continue to future-proof our portfolio while creating enduring value for all our stakeholders," Praveen Someshwar, chief executive officer and managing director, said in a press release.

On a standalone basis, the company said its Prestige & Above segment grew 10.1 per cent.

It attributed the double-digit growth in the segment to Smirnoff local flavour innovation and broad-based growth across the portfolio. "This was partially offset by the continuing impact of the adverse policy in Maharashtra," it added.