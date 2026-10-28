United Spirits reports Q2 profit of ₹462 cr, revenue at ₹7,001 cr
United Spirits reported a net profit of ₹462 crore for Q2 FY27, while revenue from operations stood at ₹7,001 crore during the September quarter.
Reuters
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United Spirits Ltd reported a net profit of ₹462 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY27).
The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹7,001 crore during the quarter.
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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 6:57 PM IST