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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / United Spirits reports Q2 profit of ₹462 cr, revenue at ₹7,001 cr

United Spirits reports Q2 profit of ₹462 cr, revenue at ₹7,001 cr

United Spirits reported a net profit of ₹462 crore for Q2 FY27, while revenue from operations stood at ₹7,001 crore during the September quarter.

United Spirits, stock market trading, Stock Analysis, Liquor firms, Markets

United Spirits reported a net profit of ₹462 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY27), with revenue from operations reaching ₹7,001 crore.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 6:57 PM IST

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United Spirits Ltd reported a net profit of ₹462 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY27).
 
The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹7,001 crore during the quarter.
 

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 6:57 PM IST