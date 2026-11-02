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UPL Ltd reports 26% fall in Q2 profit to ₹452 cr amid lower sales

UPL Ltd reported a 26.14% year-on-year decline in Q2 net profit to ₹452 crore as lower sales and challenging global conditions weighed on performance.

UPL, Agriculture

UPL reported a 26.14% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹452 crore in the September quarter of FY27, amid lower sales and challenging global conditions.

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

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Global agriculture firm UPL Ltd on Monday posted a 26.14 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 452 crore for the second quarter of 2026-27 on lower sales.
 The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 612 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.
 Total income fell 1.32 per cent to Rs 11,860 crore for the September-ended quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 12,019 crore a year ago. Expenses were Rs 11,298 crore, down from Rs 11,573 crore in the same period last year.
 The company said 50 per cent growth was from specialty chemicals, while 12 per cent in seeds and post harvest segment. Its subsidiary Advanta has agreed to acquire 99.9 per cent of Misr Hytech Seed International, Egypt, for USD 110 million and the acquisition is expected to be completed on or before January 31, 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.
 
UPL Ltd Chairman & Group CEO Jai Shroff said the company's results for Q2 reflect the strength of the diversified model it has built.

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 "Despite a volatile global backdrop, our businesses continued to execute with discipline; Advanta and SUPERFORM delivered strong growth, while our crop protection businesses navigated phased demand and challenging weather," he said.
 With rising commodity prices potentially setting the stage for better farm economics, the company remains focused on building a stronger and future-ready UPL, and on creating long-term value for all stakeholders, he added.
 Group CFO Bikash Prasad said the company's first half performance underscores the resilience of UPL's earnings in a challenging environment.
 "Eight consecutive quarters of margins and EBITDA growth reflect our continued focus on quality of earnings, sharper portfolio decisions and firm cost and capital discipline. These choices have allowed us to protect margins despite continued global headwinds," he said.
 The company's capital priorities are unchanged: converting earnings into cash, deleveraging and improving returns. Proactive refinancing and improved outlooks from S&P and CRISIL reflect a balance sheet that is getting stronger, he added.
The company with 226 subsidiaries operates in more than 140 countries. 

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Topics : UPL results UPL Company News

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 4:54 PM IST