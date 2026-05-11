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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / UPL Q4FY26 result: Net profit rises 20% to ₹1,294 crore, revenue up 18%

UPL Q4FY26 result: Net profit rises 20% to ₹1,294 crore, revenue up 18%

Total income rose 18 per cent to ₹18,335 crore in March quarter from ₹15,573 crore a year ago

UPL, Agriculture

The Gujarat-based company had posted a net profit of ₹1,079 crore in the year-earlier quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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Agrochemical and crop protection company UPL on Monday reported 20 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,294 crore for the fourth quarter of 2025-26 fiscal year on robust sales.

The Gujarat-based company had posted a net profit of ₹1,079 crore in the year-earlier quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose 18 per cent to ₹18,335 crore in March quarter from ₹15,573 crore a year ago. Expenses climbed to ₹16,528 crore against ₹14,001 crore.

During the full 2025-26 fiscal, net profit surged more than two-fold to ₹2,220 crore from ₹820 crore in the previous year, while total income grew 11.15 per cent to ₹51,839 crore from ₹46,637 crore.

 

UPL Ltd Chairman and Group CEO Jai Shroff said the company reported "a record year" of high-quality performance, successfully outperforming its guidance across metrics.

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"Despite unprecedented macroeconomic headwinds testing global agricultural sector, our resilient market leadership has proven to be our greatest strength," he said.

Group CFO Bikash Prasad said the company has outperformed its guidance on all three parameters, revenue, EBITDA and gearing - despite external geopolitical headwinds, including US tariffs, continued farm stress, and low commodity prices.

"Our relentless focus on improving the trajectory of profitable growth is visible in our PBT, which is four times versus previous year and Return on Equity which is about two times versus last year, driven by operational excellence, risk management and financial discipline," he said.

This was also a year of efficient capital management, Prasad said and added the company repaid USD 500 million of debt in March, while de-leveraging the balance sheet as well as proactively re-financing for next short-term obligation due in September to enhance liquidity profile, positioning UPL for sustained financial health.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : UPL UPL results agricutlure sector

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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