Urban Company Q2 net loss widens to ₹182.48 crore; revenue up 41.4%

Home services marketplace Urban Company on Friday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 182.48 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 59.33 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Urban Company's revenue from operations rose 41.4 per cent to Rs 537.29 crore from Rs 380.03 crore in Q2 FY26.

On a sequential basis, the net loss widened from Rs 92.12 crore in the April-June quarter, while revenue was up 1.7 per cent.

The company's board also approved raising up to Rs 2,500 crore through the issue of equity shares or other convertible securities via qualified institutional placement (QIP), subject to shareholder approval.

The board also gave an in-principle approval to explore residential air conditioners as a new line of business under its 'Native' brand. The company said it already services millions of air conditioners every year, which gives it first-hand insight into product gaps and customer needs.

The company's InstaHelp segment, which offers households daily cleaning and housekeeping needs, reported a segment loss of Rs 173.12 crore in the quarter, compared with Rs 42.91 crore loss a year ago, according to the filing. Segment revenue rose to Rs 20.54 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 1.43 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from India consumer services, excluding InstaHelp, rose 28.4 per cent to Rs 336.38 crore. Revenue from 'Native' grew 39.7 per cent to Rs 105.37 crore, while that from the international business rose 82.1 per cent to Rs 75 crore.

"Q2 FY27 was a strong quarter. The company's core business combined continued growth momentum with margin expansion, while it invested aggressively in InstaHelp, where unit economics improved even as the business scaled rapidly.

"The business is materially larger than at listing, growth has stepped up, and we now operate three businesses at scale with proven economics. The proposed raise of up to Rs 2,500 crore is about flexibility: it lets us invest with conviction across each of them, cement leadership in InstaHelp, and pursue inorganic opportunities selectively, without trading off one for another," Urban Company said in a statement.