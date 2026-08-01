Urban Company slips to ₹92 crore net loss in Q1 despite revenue growth

Home services marketplace Urban Company on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 92.12 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.94 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 528.34 crore, marking a growth of 43.85 per cent from Rs 367.27 crore in the April-June period of the preceding financial year.

On a sequential basis, the net loss narrowed from Rs 161.16 crore in the preceding March quarter, while revenue rose 24 per cent from Rs 425.56 crore.

The company's total expenses rose to Rs 639.88 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared to Rs 384.25 crore in the year-ago period, driven largely by higher employee benefit expenses, purchases of stock-in-trade, and other costs.

In a shareholder letter, Urban Company said its consolidated Net Transaction Value (NTV) grew 42 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,465 crore. The company added approximately 1.2 million new users during the quarter -- the first time it has crossed the one-million mark in a single quarter.

"Q1 FY27 was one of the strongest quarters in Urban Company's history. Growth accelerated across nearly every part of the business, while the profitability of our core operations reached a new high. At the same time, we continued to invest aggressively in lnstaHelp, where unit economics improved despite rapid scale-up," the company said.

The firm's India consumer services segment (excluding InstaHelp) saw its revenue grow 31 per cent year-on-year to Rs 356 crore.

The international business, which includes operations in the UAE and Singapore, reported an 82 per cent surge in revenue to Rs 65 crore.

The company's 'Native' brand, which includes water purifiers and smart locks, recorded a 60 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 95 crore.

The company stated it remains on track to target consolidated adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the third quarter of FY28, with approximately Rs 1,000 crore of adjusted EBITDA by FY31.