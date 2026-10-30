Varun Beverages Q3 results: Profit rises 13.5% to ₹830.6 cr, revenue up 33%

Varun Beverages Ltd, PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler, on Friday reported a 13.54 per cent on-year increase in consolidated net profit at ₹830.6 crore for the September quarter of 2026, driven by double-digit volume growth in India and international markets.

The company, which follows the calendar year as its financial year, had posted a net profit of ₹731.51 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL).

Revenue from operations was up 33.3 per cent to ₹6,815.58 crore in the September quarter of 2026. It stood at ₹5,112.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

Total expenses of VBL were up 35.77 per cent to ₹5,880.55 crore in the September quarter.

VBL's total consolidated income, which includes other income, in the September quarter was at ₹6,935.44 crore, up 31.85 per cent.

On a standalone basis, which primarily includes India sales, VBL's revenue from operations was up 24.75 per cent to ₹3,822.44 crore.

Shares of Varun Beverages on Friday were trading at ₹398 on BSE in the afternoon, down 3.83 per cent from the previous close.