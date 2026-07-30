Thursday, July 30, 2026 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Vedanta Aluminium Q1 result: Net profit jumps over 3-fold to ₹5,629 cr

Vedanta Aluminium Q1 result: Net profit jumps over 3-fold to ₹5,629 cr

The newly demerged aluminium company reported a sharp rise in first-quarter profit as elevated metal prices and strong demand lift earnings

vedanta aluminium

| Image: Company website

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Vedanta Aluminium Metal, the pure-play aluminium company ​formed after Vedanta's demerger, reported a more ​than three-fold jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted ‌by higher aluminium prices.

Here are details from the company's earnings report:

The company's consolidated net profit climbed to ₹5,629 crore ($588.62 million) for the quarter ended June 30, its first as an independent company, from ₹1,781 crore a year ago.

Aluminium prices remained elevated in the April-June period due to Middle East supply disruptions, Chinese output constraints, and ‌strong demand -- which boosted Vedanta Aluminium's topline.

Spot aluminium prices rose 46 per cent year-on-year in the June quarter, according to data from a Jefferies note.

 

Also Read

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market Close: Sensex up 274 pts, Nifty ends at 24,317; auto, oil & gas shares shine

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO

Hyundai Motor India Q1 profit drops 35.1% to ₹889 crore as expenses rise

Vedanta

Vedanta Q1 result: Net profit rises 71.8% to ₹5,473 crore, PAT rises 151.9%

Ajanta Pharma

Ajanta Pharma Q1 result: PAT rises 31% to ₹334 cr on strong India, US sales

Icra

Icra Q1 result: Profit rises 32% to ₹56 cr on strong analytics demand

The company's aluminium production increased 5 per cent on-year to 632 kilo tons.

Spot prices of alumina, or aluminium oxide, which is used ​in the production of aluminium and also as a catalyst in petrochemical refining ‌and is one of the company's products, dropped about 6 per cent.

A 41 per cent increase in production limited ​the ‌impact of lower alumina prices on the company's earnings.

Vedanta ‌Aluminium's net profit margin more than doubled to 31 per cent from 15 per cent.

Total revenue from operations jumped 46 per cent ‌to ₹21,393 crore.

The ​firm's expenses rose 7.5 per cent to ₹12,870 crore, despite a near 5 per cent drop in cost of ‌materials consumed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shwetank Singh, MD&CEO of Chalet Hotels

Chalet Hotels Q1 profit drops 58% as reported revenue declines 43% YoY

Exide Industries

Exide Industries Q1FY27 result: Net profit rises 28% to ₹351 crore

Irfan Razack

Prestige Estates Q1FY27 result: Net profit down 19% at ₹236 crore

mahindra & mahindra , logo

M&M Q1 PAT rises 34% to ₹5,455 crore; revenue grows 28% to ₹58,188 cr

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 profit rises 33.6% to ₹5,455 crore; revenue up 26.6%

Topics : Vedanta Vedanta aluminium production Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodaySpider Man Brand New DaySpaceX Supply Chain RulesAdani Ports Share PriceAI Singularity ExplainedITR ReviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance