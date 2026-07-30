Vedanta Aluminium Q1 result: Net profit jumps over 3-fold to ₹5,629 cr

India's Vedanta Aluminium Metal, the pure-play aluminium company ​formed after Vedanta's demerger, reported a more ​than three-fold jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted ‌by higher aluminium prices.

Here are details from the company's earnings report:

The company's consolidated net profit climbed to ₹5,629 crore ($588.62 million) for the quarter ended June 30, its first as an independent company, from ₹1,781 crore a year ago.

Aluminium prices remained elevated in the April-June period due to Middle East supply disruptions, Chinese output constraints, and ‌strong demand -- which boosted Vedanta Aluminium's topline.

Spot aluminium prices rose 46 per cent year-on-year in the June quarter, according to data from a Jefferies note.

The company's aluminium production increased 5 per cent on-year to 632 kilo tons.

Spot prices of alumina, or aluminium oxide, which is used ​in the production of aluminium and also as a catalyst in petrochemical refining ‌and is one of the company's products, dropped about 6 per cent.

A 41 per cent increase in production limited ​the ‌impact of lower alumina prices on the company's earnings.

Vedanta ‌Aluminium's net profit margin more than doubled to 31 per cent from 15 per cent.

Total revenue from operations jumped 46 per cent ‌to ₹21,393 crore.

The ​firm's expenses rose 7.5 per cent to ₹12,870 crore, despite a near 5 per cent drop in cost of ‌materials consumed.