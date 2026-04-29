Vedanta posts record FY26 earnings, expects stronger FY27 performance

Metals and mining major Vedanta Ltd reported its highest-ever earnings for both the fourth quarter and full year FY26, driven by strong commodity prices, higher volumes, and improved cost efficiencies, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Vedanta posted a net profit of ₹9,352 crore in Q4 (January–March), up 89 per cent year-on-year (YoY). It also recorded revenue of ₹51,524 crore, up 29 per cent YoY, and Ebitda of ₹18,447 crore, up 59 per cent YoY, marking its best-ever quarterly performance.

The company also strengthened its balance sheet during the quarter, bringing its net debt-to-Ebitda ratio down to 0.95x from 1.22x a year ago, the lowest level in 14 quarters.

For the full year, Vedanta reported profit of ₹25,096 crore, up 22 per cent YoY, with revenue at ₹1,74,075 crore (up 15 per cent) and Ebitda at ₹55,976 crore (up 29 per cent), all record highs.

The company’s board has approved a demerger of its businesses, effective May 1, under which verticals such as aluminium, zinc, oil and gas, and power will operate as separate entities.

In an interaction with Business Standard following the results, Vedanta’s chief financial officer Ajay Goyal and executive director Arun Misra indicated that the company expects the growth momentum to continue into FY27.

The company is targeting Ebitda of around ₹72,000 crore in FY27, implying growth of nearly 28 per cent over FY26.

“From about ₹56,000 crore Ebitda this year, we expect to reach around ₹72,000 crore next year,” Goyal said. “One needs to rewrite the record again as records are meant to be broken.”

Despite rising geopolitical tensions, the company said the current global environment has so far worked in its favour.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has pushed up input costs by $35–60 per tonne, particularly energy and logistics. However, this has been offset by higher metal prices and favourable currency movements, Misra said.

“Between stronger realisations and currency gains, the overall impact has been positive,” Goyal said, adding that Vedanta has seen a gain of about $100 per tonne.

The upcoming demerger is expected to mark a strategic shift for the company.

“The idea is to create pure-play businesses where each segment can grow on its own merit and command the valuation it deserves,” Misra said, adding that the move is expected to unlock shareholder value.

Executives indicated that balance sheet strengthening will remain a priority. After reducing debt by about $1.5 billion in FY26, the company plans to cut a further $1.75 billion in FY27, with a target to bring its net debt-to-Ebitda ratio down to around 0.65x, Goyal said.