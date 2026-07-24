Vedanta group's Hindustan Zinc Q1 net profit jumps over 2-fold to ₹5,469 cr

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,469 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 on the back of higher metal prices, and increased metal production.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,234 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

"During the quarter, net profit stood at Rs 5,469 crore, up 145 per cent Y-o-Y," HZL said in a regulatory filing.

The revenue of HZL rose by 71.6 per cent to Rs 13,033 crore during the first quarter over Rs 7,591 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations rose "driven by higher metal prices, increased metal production, lead concentrate sale, higher by-product realisation, and a stronger dollar," HZL said.

The board also appointed former SAIL Chairman and Managing Director Amarendu Prakash as the Chief Executive Officer and Whole-time Director of Hindustan Zinc with effect from August 1, 2026.

The company further said that Amit Gupta has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer of Hindustan Zinc Ltd with effect from June 1.

"Our debottlenecking initiatives continue to enhance refined metal production and reinforce our position as one of the world's lowest-cost zinc producers. As demand for zinc continues to be driven by infrastructure and the energy transition, we remain committed to delivering responsible growth and long-term value for our stakeholders," company's Chief Executive Officer Arun Misra said.

HZL Chief Financial Officer Amit Gupta said that Hindustan Zinc delivered a strong quarter. This performance reflects the company's unwavering focus on operational excellence, cost competitiveness and disciplined financial management.

"Backed by a strong balance sheet and prudent capital allocation, we remain well positioned to deliver consistent growth while continuing to generate sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders," Gupta said.

Hindustan Zinc is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top 10 silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 74 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.