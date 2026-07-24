Friday, July 24, 2026 | 03:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Vedanta group's Hindustan Zinc Q1 net profit jumps over 2-fold to ₹5,469 cr

Vedanta group's Hindustan Zinc Q1 net profit jumps over 2-fold to ₹5,469 cr

The board also appointed former SAIL Chairman and Managing Director Amarendu Prakash as the Chief Executive Officer and Whole-time Director of Hindustan Zinc with effect from August 1, 2026

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,469 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 on the back of higher metal prices, and increased metal production.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,234 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

"During the quarter, net profit stood at Rs 5,469 crore, up 145 per cent Y-o-Y," HZL said in a regulatory filing.

The revenue of HZL rose by 71.6 per cent to Rs 13,033 crore during the first quarter over Rs 7,591 crore in the year-ago period.

 

The revenue from operations rose "driven by higher metal prices, increased metal production, lead concentrate sale, higher by-product realisation, and a stronger dollar," HZL said.

Also Read

Larsen & Toubro, L&T

L&T Heavy Engineering lands large global orders worth up to ₹5,000 crore

Nestle India, Nestle

Nestle beats Q2 sales estimate, set to raise €3 billion from joint venture

Swiggy

Swiggy board approves 49.5% foreign ownership cap to gain IOCC status

Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sona Comstar results, auto component stocks India, EV auto suppliers India, electric vehicle demand, Q4FY26 earnings, Motilal Oswal Research, ICICI Securities, Nomura Research India, EV traction motors, auto sector outloo

Sona Comstar profit grows 47% to ₹178.5cr in Q1FY27, revenue jumps 52%

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart Q1 net profit rises 26% to ₹259 crore, revenue up 19%

The board also appointed former SAIL Chairman and Managing Director Amarendu Prakash as the Chief Executive Officer and Whole-time Director of Hindustan Zinc with effect from August 1, 2026.

The company further said that Amit Gupta has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer of Hindustan Zinc Ltd with effect from June 1.

"Our debottlenecking initiatives continue to enhance refined metal production and reinforce our position as one of the world's lowest-cost zinc producers. As demand for zinc continues to be driven by infrastructure and the energy transition, we remain committed to delivering responsible growth and long-term value for our stakeholders," company's Chief Executive Officer Arun Misra said.

HZL Chief Financial Officer Amit Gupta said that Hindustan Zinc delivered a strong quarter. This performance reflects the company's unwavering focus on operational excellence, cost competitiveness and disciplined financial management.

"Backed by a strong balance sheet and prudent capital allocation, we remain well positioned to deliver consistent growth while continuing to generate sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders," Gupta said.

Hindustan Zinc is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top 10 silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 74 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance Q1FY27 results: Net profit jumps 60% to ₹3,445 crore

KFC

Sapphire Foods Q1 results: Net profit at ₹14.04 crore, revenue climbs 15%

BSE, Stock Markets

Q1 results today: NTPC, SAIL, Bank of Baroda among 81 firms on July 24

Cipla

Cipla's Q1 net falls 39% on US business; maintains FY27 margin guidance

Infosys

Infosys Q1 results: Net profit rises 12.2% to ₹7,769 cr, revenue up 14%

Topics : Vedanta Group Hindustan Zinc Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Edge 70 Max ReviewPM Modi on Paper LeakSoman Wangchuk Hunger Strike EndQ1 Results TodayCJP Protest UpdatesDelhi Weather TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance