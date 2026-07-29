Vedanta Oil and Gas Q1 swings to ₹945 crore profit on a slump-sale gain

Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited reported a consolidated net profit attributable to owners of ₹945 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, against a ₹103 crore loss in the year-ago period. The turnaround was driven by a ₹1,056 crore exceptional gain from the transfer of discontinued businesses, while continuing operations remained loss-making after an impairment charge on the Cambay Block.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 8.5 per cent to ₹2,507 crore from ₹2,311 crore. Total income increased 1 per cent to ₹2,658 crore, while total expenses declined 3.5 per cent to ₹2,544 crore.

What drove Vedanta Oil and Gas’ Q1 profit?

The group transferred its power and Nicomet businesses to Vedanta Limited and its coke business to Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited under business-transfer agreements dated April 30, 2026. The aggregate consideration was ₹504 crore.

The businesses transferred had a negative net carrying value of ₹552 crore. The resulting excess of consideration over carrying value was recognised as a ₹1,056 crore exceptional gain under discontinued operations. Discontinued operations consequently contributed a profit after tax of ₹1,097 crore, against an ₹89 crore loss a year earlier.

The group recorded a net exceptional gain of ₹711 crore after tax across continuing and discontinued operations after accounting for the slump-sale gain, Cambay impairment, demerger costs and the associated deferred-tax benefit.

How did continuing operations perform?

Profit before exceptional items and tax from continuing operations was ₹114 crore, compared with a ₹6 crore loss in the corresponding quarter. However, the group booked exceptional charges of ₹441 crore, comprising a ₹379 crore Cambay Block impairment and ₹62 crore of demerger-related costs.

After these charges, continuing operations recorded a loss before tax of ₹327 crore, against a ₹6 crore loss a year earlier. A net tax benefit of ₹175 crore reduced the loss after tax from continuing operations to ₹152 crore, compared with ₹15 crore in Q1FY26.

Basic earnings per share for continuing and discontinued operations was ₹2.42, against a loss per share of ₹0.26.

Why did the company recognise the Cambay impairment?

The production-sharing contract for the Cambay Block expired on June 29, 2023. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas subsequently rejected the extension application and directed that operations be handed to ONGC.

The Delhi High Court upheld the government’s decision on July 22, 2026. Vedanta Oil and Gas has appealed before a division bench. Citing the absence of a valid contract and uncertainty over the recoverability of related assets and receivables, the group recognised the ₹379 crore impairment. The auditors highlighted the matter but did not modify their review conclusion.

How does the demerger affect quarterly comparability?

The oil and gas undertaking of Vedanta Limited was demerged into the company with effect from May 1, 2026. The filing said the current quarter included two months of Cairn operations, which contributed revenue of ₹1,664 crore and a loss before tax of ₹498 crore.

Comparative periods were presented as though the scheme had taken effect from April 1, 2025. This limits direct year-on-year comparability because the current quarter contains only two months of the transferred Cairn operations. The petroleum ministry approved the demerger on July 24, 2026.