Vedanta Oil and Gas swings to ₹746 crore profit in Q2 despite output dip

Vedanta Oil and Gas, India's largest private-sector oil and gas exploration and production company, on Thursday reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹746 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, against a loss of ₹92 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income of the company increased 3 per cent to ₹2,628 crore during the three-month period ended September 2026, from ₹2,544 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company attributed its financial performance to higher price realisations and cost optimisation. "Focused production optimisation initiatives, including well interventions and continuous artificial lift optimisation programmes maximised recovery from mature assets in Rajasthan and Ravva (oil and gas field)," it said in a statement.

The company's total oil and gas production during the September 2026 quarter dropped 19 per cent to 6.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (mboe), from 8.2 mboe reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, it said in an investor presentation.

"Our Q2FY27 performance reflects disciplined execution and the strength of our portfolio. Focused production optimisation initiatives are driving decline arrest across our mature assets, while new discoveries reinforce the untapped potential of our acreage," said Jim Johnny Gast, interim chief executive officer and whole-time director.

He added that the company, backed by a pipeline of exploration and development projects across Rajasthan, the Northeast and offshore blocks, was focused on unlocking future growth, enhancing production and delivering sustainable, long-term value.

The company said it was advancing its exploration and development programme to drive the next phase of its growth, including upcoming deepwater exploration efforts on the East Coast, full-phase Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer (ASP) injection in Rajasthan North and exploration campaigns in the Northeast.

"The exploration campaign delivered encouraging results, with three discoveries notified in the Rajasthan block during the first half of the year. These comprise deep-gas and shallow-oil discoveries in previously unexplored reservoir intervals across the Kaameshwari, Saraswati and Raageshwari fields. The hydrocarbon potential and commercial viability of these discoveries remain under evaluation," it said.

Vedanta Oil and Gas was recently awarded two offshore blocks in the Krishna Godavari Basin under the DSF IV bid round, including KG/OSDSF/G1/2025 in shallow water and KG/DWDSF/GD10/2025, a deepwater block. The company said the awards would complement its strategy to expand its offshore footprint in the future.