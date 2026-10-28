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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Vedanta Q2 net profit jumps 151% to ₹6,202 crore, revenue rises 57%

Vedanta Q2 net profit jumps 151% to ₹6,202 crore, revenue rises 57%

Vedanta reported a 151 per cent jump in Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 6,202 crore, while revenue rose 57 per cent to Rs 25,812 crore and Ebitda reached a record Rs 9,938 crore during the quarter.

Vedanta

Vedanta reported a 151% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹6,202 crore in Q2 FY27, driven by higher revenue and strong operational performance across its businesses.

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 4:46 PM IST

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Metals and mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 6,202 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, more than double the PAT of Rs 2,471 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
 
Total revenue of the company also rose 57 per cent to Rs 25,812 crore during the second quarter ended September 2026, from Rs 16,445 crore recorded in the same period of the previous financial year.
 
"Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at a record Rs 9,938 crore in Q2FY27 and increased 17 per cent quarter-on-quarter, primarily driven by favourable market and regulatory factors, along with volume, marketing and other benefits, partly offset by higher costs," the company said in a statement.
 
 
The company also said its net debt declined by Rs 4,624 crore quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,675 crore, from Rs 8,299 crore in June 2026, mainly driven by cash flow from operations. Vedanta generated pre-capex free cash flow of Rs 5,803 crore in the September 2026 quarter, compared with Rs 4,412 crore in Q1FY27.
 
The company also invested Rs 1,135 crore in growth capex in the July-September 2026 quarter, with cumulative growth capex of Rs 2,283 crore for the first half (April-September) of the current financial year.

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"Vedanta delivered another quarter of strong operational performance, marked by record mined metal production of 271 thousand tonnes (kt) and record first-half mined metal production for the sixth consecutive year, along with best-ever first-half refined metal production at Zinc India, the successful commissioning of Gamsberg Phase II at Zinc International, record chrome ore production and 100 per cent ore procurement at FACOR, and the highest quarterly cathode production at Copper India," said Arun Misra, executive director, Vedanta Ltd.
 
He added that the second-quarter capex of Rs 1,135 crore was directed towards growth projects, advancing capacity expansions, mine development and resource security initiatives across the portfolio.
 
The company said its Zinc India business achieved record second-quarter mined metal production of 271 kt, up 5 per cent year-on-year, while silver production rose 20 per cent to 173 tonnes during the quarter. Copper India sales stood at 52 kt in the September quarter, up 16 per cent year-on-year.

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Topics : Vedanta profit margins Company News Vedanta Ltd Zinc

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 4:44 PM IST